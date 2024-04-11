Biscuits Blast Two Homers, Combine For Two-Hitter In 6-1 Win Over Blue Wahoos

Montgomery Biscuits' Patrick Wicklander in action

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits (3-2) won their third straight in a dominant 6-1 win over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (3-2) on Thursday night at Riverwalk Stadium.

Cole Wilcox won his 2024 debut with five hitless innings, and Carson Williams went 4-for-4 with a solo homer and finished a triple shy of the cycle to lead the offense. The Biscuits pitching staff has allowed five earned runs in the first five games.

Montgomery jumped out in front in the first on a two-run single from Kenny Piper. Pensacola got a run back in the third after three errors by the Biscuits.

Leading 2-1 in the third, Dominic Keegan crushed a three-run homer to right field to make it 5-1. The homer was Keegan's first in Double-A.

Williams stung a solo shot over the right-field wall in the seventh inning for his fourth hit of the game to make it 6-1. In four games, Williams is 8-for-18 with a home run, three doubles, and four RBI.

Patrick Wicklander tossed two shutout innings with four strikeouts for the second straight time out of the bullpen. Keyshawn Askew and Alfredo Zarraga each pitched a scoreless inning to finish out the 6-1 win.

The third game of the series is Friday night at Riverwalk Stadium. A starter to be named will make the start for Montgomery while Valente Bellozo will start for Pensacola. The first pitch is at 6:35 pm CT. Fans can listen on Sports Radio 740, MiLB First Pitch App, and Bally Live.

