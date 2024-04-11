Roster Moves Announced

April 11, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







RHP Kenyon Yovan promoted to Triple-A Salt Lake from Double-A Rocket City

C Myles Emmerson activated from the development list

Rocket City Trash Pandas Active Roster - 28 Active Players

Notes: RHP Kenyon Yovan made one appearance with the Trash Pandas to open the season, pitching two scoreless innings while striking out three batters during the season opener at Tennessee. Yovan appeared in seven games for Salt Lake during the 2023 season.

C Myles Emmerson began the season with the Trash Pandas and played in four games for Rocket City in 2023, collecting four hits with 3 RBI. Emmerson spent a majority of the 2023 season with High-A Tri-City.

