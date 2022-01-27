Transaction Report: January 27, 2022

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C.- The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the Southern Professional Hockey League, announced a trade on Thursday, January 27.

The Marksmen have acquired the rights to F Tommy Besinger in exchange for F Bryce Ferrell.

Ferrell scored five goals and notched two assists in 25 games for the Marksmen this season. A rookie from East Amherst, N.Y., Ferrell is a product of SUNY-Potsdam.

Besinger was a standout at NCAA D-III Endicott College logging 104 points in 71 career games.

After college, Besinger played a year for Mullhouse in Ligue Magnus before returning to the States and the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies.

Last season, he played 28 games with the Huntsville Havoc, scoring 19 points in 28 games.

Besinger has spent most of this season in the ECHL splitting time with Greenville and Worcester.

