Thunderbolts Host Havoc in Lone Weekend Game this Friday

January 27, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Evansville Thunderbolts News Release







Evansville, Ind: After a pair of home-ice victories this past Friday and Saturday and a loss in Peoria on Tuesday, the Thunderbolts seek to keep the home winning streak going as they host the Huntsville Havoc this Friday night at Ford Center.

Week In Review:

Behind a hat trick from Mike Ferraro, the Thunderbolts battled their way to a 3-2 overtime win over the Vermilion County Bobcats on Friday night. Zane Jones and new Thunderbolt Tyson Kirkby each tallied two assists, while Brian Billett stopped 20 of 22 shots. On Saturday against the Storm, the Thunderbolts trounced Quad City 5-1 behind three shorthanded goals, two from Jones and one from Austin Plevy, who also tallied three assists. Coy Prevost scored his first professional goal and assist, while Tanner Butler added an empty net goal. It was another strong night for Billett, stopping 17 of 18 shots. The Thunderbolts hit a wall in Peoria on Tuesday and were defeated 5-2. Brett Radford and Hayden Hulton scored the goals for Evansville.

The Week Ahead:

The Thunderbolts host the Huntsville Havoc on Friday night at Ford Center, opening face-off set for 7:00pm CT. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), go to EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or visit the Ford Center Ticket Office.

Scouting the Opponent:

Huntsville Havoc:

Record: 25-6-2, 52 Points, 1st Place

Leading Goal Scorer: Jacob Barber (21 Goals)

Leading Point Scorer: Sy Nutkevitch (46 Points)

Primary Goaltender: Hunter Vorva (11-3-2, .939 Save %)

Thunderbolts 21-22 Record vs HSV: 1-3-0

After falling behind 1-0 early to Roanoke on Friday, Bair Gendunov (since called up to the ECHL) scored to tie the game 1-1. Roanoke gained another lead early in the second period, before Gendunov once again tied the game 2-2 late in the period, followed by a goal from Rob Darrar to give Huntsville a 3-2 lead. Following a scoreless third period, Huntsville picked up the victory, behind a 24 save-effort from Hunter Vorva. The Havoc fell behind 3-0 to the Rail Yard Dawgs the following night after one period before scoring three goals, two from Sy Nutkevitch and one from Rob Darrar, in a span of only 3:18 to tie the game in the second period. Roanoke regained the lead late in the period and added an empty net goal late in the third period to defeat the Havoc 5-3.

Call-up Report

- Kyle Thacker (Adirondack Thunder - ECHL)

- Games Played: 26 (5 with Iowa, 14 with Cincinnati, 7 with Adirondack)

- 2 Goals, 3 Assists, 5 Points, 8 PIM

- Cooper Jones (Idaho Steelheads - ECHL)

- Games Played: 17 (1 with Jacksonville IceMen, 16 with Idaho)

- 0 Goals, 1 Assist, 1 Point, 2 PIM

- Cole Stallard (Iowa Heartlanders - ECHL)

- Games Played: 29

- 7 Goals, 6 Assists, 13 Points, 46 PIM

- Scott Kirton (Cincinnati Cyclones - ECHL)

- Games Played: 4

- 0 Goals, 1 Assist, 1 Point, 0 PIM

Transactions:

Mon. 1/24: Jake Henderson moved from 21-day to 30-day Injured Reserve

Fri. 1/21: Peter De Coppi and Evan Scott traded to Vermilion County in exchange for future considerations

The Thunderbolts are currently competing in their fifth season in the SPHL (Southern Professional Hockey League). Season tickets are less than $9 per game. To order your tickets for this season, call 812-422-BOLT(2658).

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from January 27, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.