Birmingham's Hayden Stewart Named Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week

January 27, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today announced that Hayden Stewart of the Birmingham Bulls has been named the Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week for January 17-23.

Stewart went 2-1-0, posting a 1.35 goals against average, a 0.958 save percentage and one shutout.

After coming off a 4-0 blanking of Pensacola on January 15, Stewart started the week by recording his second consecutive shutout, a 2-0 home win over league-leading Huntsville on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Stewart made 37 saves, including 23 in the second period alone when the Bulls were outshot 23-4. On Friday, the Rockford, IL native earned his third straight win, stopping 26 of 27 shots in a 3-1 win over Macon. Stewart finished the week by making 29 saves in a 3-1 loss to Fayetteville on Saturday.

Now in his fourth professional season, the former Cornell University netminder currently leads the SPHL with three shutouts, ranks third in saves (949) and is fifth in minutes played (968).

Runner-up: Robert Blugers, Pensacola (1 gp, 2g, 3a, +3)

Also nominated: Zane Jones, Evansville (3 gp, 2g, 2a, 2 shg, gwg), Bair Gendunov, Huntsville (2 gp, 2g, 1a), Joey Strada, Knoxville (2 gp, 1g, 3a, gwg), Eric Levine, Peoria (1-0-0, 1.93 gaa, 29 saves), Shane Bennett, Quad City (2 gp, 1g), Billy Vizzo, Roanoke (2 gp, 2g, 2a, +5) and Houston Wilson, Vermilion County (2 gp, 2 sog)

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from January 27, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.