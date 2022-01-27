Mayhem Railroaded by Railyard Dawgs

ROANOKE, VA - Coming off a performance that most Mayhem fans would want to forget, the Mayhem would kick off a long weekend stretch with a rare matchup with the Roanoke Railyard Dawgs. With Roanoke going 7-2-0-1 over their last ten games, it was sure to be a tough matchup for a Macon squad looking to find their rhythm.

Not even a minute into the contest, Mac Jansen would pounce to give the Railyard Dawgs the early advantage. Mayhem Captain Joseph Drapluk would respond with a goal of his own after he followed up a rebounded shot from Bryan Etter. Mac Jansen would respond with another goal of his own, this one a short-handed opportunity. Matt O'Dea would tack on another to give Roanoke a 3-1 lead at the first intermission.

The second frame would open with another goal for Matt O'Dea as Roanoke would begin to pour it on the Mayhem. Macon's Nigel Slade would answer the call with Josh Nenadal and drop the gloves. Mayhem goaltender Michael Stiliadis would be relieved by Gregg Hussey following another Roanoke tally by Brady Heppner. The onslaught would continue as Roanoke added four more goals courtesy of Billy Vizzo, Brant Sherwood, and two from CJ Stubbs. Macon would find themselves trailing 9-1 at the break.

Macon's Caleb Cameron would go toe to toe with Jesse Anderson and land blow after blow to rally the Mayhem's spirits. It would be all all for naught though as Brady Heppner would add yet another for the home team and become the third Railyard Dawg with a brace on the stat sheet. After the final horn, the Mayhem would find themselves on the wrong side of another rough score.

Macon's power play effort would be disappointing, going 0/6 on the night. While the Mayhem's offense struggled to get anything going for the majority of the night, the Mayhem's recent defensive struggles were the headline after allowing double digit goals in back to back contests. The Mayhem will need to quickly regroup as they head to Fayetteville, NC tomorrow night to take on the Marksmen, a team that has had their number so far this season. The Mayhem will return home to the Macon Coliseum on Saturday to face the Birmingham Bulls on Outdoors Indoors Night so come root on your team to give them some much-needed support.

