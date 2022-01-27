Ferrell Joins Havoc in Trade

HUNTSVILLE, AL - Head Coach Glenn Detulleo announced a trade today.

The Huntsville Havoc have traded the signing rights to F Tommy Besinger to Fayetteville for F Bryce Ferrell. Besinger was protected by the Havoc on their 2021-22 Protected List after playing 28 games with the Havoc in the 20-21 season where he posted 19 points. This season, Besinger has been in the ECHL playing for Greenville and Worcester.

Ferrell comes to the Havoc after playing 25 games for the Marksmen this season. This season has seen Ferrell score 5 times and earning 2 assists over those 25 games. Known as a scrappy player who isn't afraid to fight, Ferrell played four seasons with SUNY-Potsdam (NCAA DIII) where he appeared in 85 games with 59 total points and racking up 210 PIM.

Ferrell will meet the team in Evansville this Friday for their matchup against the Thunderbolts.

The Havoc will be back gh Saturday, January 29th for Adult Replica Jersey Giveaway sponsored by Huntsville Hospital Sports Center and TOC Sports.

