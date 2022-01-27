Hockey Fights Cancer Ice Painting Event Scheduled

(MOLINE, IL) - The Quad City Storm and UnityPoint Health® -Trinity are excited to announce the third annual Hockey Fights Cancer ice painting event will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, January 31 at the TaxSlayer Center. Lavender paint and paint brushes will be provided for the general public to paint the names of friends and family members who have battled or are currently battling cancer on the ice. The names will remain displayed on the ice for the Storm's Hockey Fights Cancer Night game on Saturday February 5. The game is presented by UnityPoint Health - Trinity.

"This event is always one our fans, players, coaches and staff look forward to," said Storm president Brian Rothenberger. "It's a special week, and we are thrilled to have a tremendous partner in UnityPoint Health - Trinity to help make it all that it is."

On Hockey Fights Cancer Night the Storm will be wearing special Hockey Fights Cancer jerseys that will be auctioned postgame to raise money for the UnityPoint Health - Trinity Cancer Center.

"Hockey Fights Cancer Night is such an incredible opportunity to support patients and families who have been impacted by cancer," says Alison Beardsley, director of Oncology Services at UnityPoint Health - Trinity. "It is events like these that help raise awareness of the importance of early detection through cancer screenings. We are grateful for our partnership with the Quad City Storm and for the community members who help make a difference for our patients."

UnityPoint Health - Trinity Director of Oncology Services, Alison Beardsley, and Storm President, Brian Rothenberger, will be available for interviews Monday, January 31 at the ice painting at the TaxSlayer Center from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Tickets for Hockey Fights Cancer Night and all Storm home games can be purchased online at QuadCityStorm.com.

