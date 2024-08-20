Training Camp Releases Announced

August 20, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







The following players have been released from the 2024 Moncton Wildcats Training Camp, presented by Moncton Kia:

Jacoby Weiner (48 hours)

Neka Jean (48 hours)

Devin Niles (48 hours)

Drew Keiver (48 hours)

Louis-Phillipe Richard (48 hours)

Xavier Trepanier

Elliot Mullen, Anthony Pelliteri, and Luc Morais all sustained injuries prior to camp making them unable to participate. They will be unavailable for the remainder of camp.

The Wildcats' first pre-season game is tonight versus the Acadie-Bathurst Titan at the Superior Propane Centre in Moncton at 7pm.

