Training Camp Releases Announced
August 20, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)
Moncton Wildcats News Release
The following players have been released from the 2024 Moncton Wildcats Training Camp, presented by Moncton Kia:
Jacoby Weiner (48 hours)
Neka Jean (48 hours)
Devin Niles (48 hours)
Drew Keiver (48 hours)
Louis-Phillipe Richard (48 hours)
Xavier Trepanier
Elliot Mullen, Anthony Pelliteri, and Luc Morais all sustained injuries prior to camp making them unable to participate. They will be unavailable for the remainder of camp.
The Wildcats' first pre-season game is tonight versus the Acadie-Bathurst Titan at the Superior Propane Centre in Moncton at 7pm.
2024-2025 Season Seats and Flex Packs are also on sale. Call 506-382-5555 to purchase.
