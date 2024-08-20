Two Forwards, Two Goalies Leave Eagles Training Camp

August 20, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







The Cape Breton Eagles general manager Sylvain Couturier announced a roster change today that brings the 2024 training camp roster down to 57 players.

Forward Samuel Boyer (3rd round, 56th overall, 2024) and Brady Matheson (INV 2024) both voluntarily released themselves from camp to pursue other options, while goaltenders Luc-Antoine Labbe (8th round, 142nd overall, 2022) and Cohen Lesperance-Spack (INV 2024) were both reassigned from camp.

Tonight, the Eagles will dress 18 skaters and two goaltenders to kick off the 2024 preseason in a matchup with the visiting Halifax Mooseheads in Membertou.

Eagles veterans and one invite will join the training camp roster at Centre 200 on Thursday, August 22.

