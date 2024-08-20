Moose Drop Preseason Opener in Membertou

August 20, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Halifax Mooseheads News Release







Samuel Rocca scored into an empty net for his second point of the night, sealing a 3-1 victory for the Cape Breton Eagles over the visiting Halifax Mooseheads on Tuesday night. The game was the preseason opener for both teams and took place at the Membertou Sport & Wellness Centre.

Rocca, a free agent invite from Fredericton, NB also assisted on the game-winning goal by Alexis Toussaint in the second period. Mathis Laplante notched the lone marker for the Mooseheads at 2:45 of the second period, assisted by defenceman Mickael Fournier. The Laplante tally briefly tied the game 1-1 until the Toussaint goal put Cape Breton ahead to stay exactly six minutes later. Xavier Sabourin, a second round pick in June, opened the scoring in the first period for the Eagles.

Olivier St-Onge started between the pipes for Halifax and allowed two goals on 15 shots before giving way to Sam Madgett at the halfway mark of the game. Madgett stopped all nine shots he faced. Cape Breton split duties between Louca Connolly and Rhyah Stewart. Connolly was good on eight-of-nine shot while Stewart was a perfect 11-for-11.

Neither team cashed in on the power play with Halifax going 0-1 and Cape Breton 0-2. The teams will meet again Wednesday night at 7pm at RBC Centre in Dartmouth. That game will be streamed live on the Official Halifax Mooseheads YouTube Channel while tickets for the game are on sale now.

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from August 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.