Two Players Leave Training Camp

August 20, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Halifax Mooseheads News Release







Forwards Nico Ciardiello (9th round pick, 2024) and Elie Champagne (10th round pick, 2024) have made the decision to leave GoodLife Fitness Mooseheads Training Camp after 48 hours. Their departures bring the camp roster down to 49 players, including Mathis Rousseau and Jan Sprynar who have yet to arrive due to NHL rookie camp and the Five Nations Tournament respectively.

The Mooseheads wrapped up two days on intrasquad action on Monday with Team Green winning three-of-four matchups against Team White. Halifax will send a 20-player roster to Cape Breton for the first preseason game of the schedule tonight at 7pm in Membertou, NS. The teams will meet again Wednesday night at 7pm at RBC Centre in Dartmouth. That game will be streamed live on the Official Halifax Mooseheads YouTube Channel while tickets for the game are on sale now .

