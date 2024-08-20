Training Camp Roster Trimmed by 8

August 20, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







On Tuesday morning, Head Coach and General Manager Jim Hulton announced the following players have been released back to their respective clubs:

Evan Nicholson

Wyatt Gregory

William Morgan

Jack Carter

Jordan Harrison

Liam Wolf-Taulbee

Theo Lebrun

Jake Doherty

Following these releases, 44 players remain at Training Camp.

The Islanders will hit the road later today and head to the Garcelon Civic Centre in Saint Stephen, New Brunswick to take on the Saint John Sea Dogs at 7 p.m. This will be the first preseason action of 2024 for the Islanders.

Then, tomorrow at 7 p.m., Islanders fans will get their first taste of preseason hockey on the Island when the Sea Dogs make their way across the bridge to the Pownal Sports Centre. Tickets for tomorrow's and all preseason games are on sale now at the Eastlink Centre Box Office weekdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. or online.

