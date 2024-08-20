30+ Games to be Available as Freeviews on CHL TV During Preseason

TORONTO, ON - With the 2024 preseason already underway in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) and set to begin in the Western Hockey League (WHL) and Ontario Hockey League (OHL) in the coming weeks, the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) is excited to announce that more than 30 preseason games covering the WHL, OHL, and QMJHL will be available as 'freeviews' on CHL TV over the next month (see full schedule below).

The first set of preseason games available on CHL TV will be a QMJHL doubleheader this Friday (August 23) at 7:00 p.m. ET featuring the Baie-Comeau Drakkar hitting the road to face the Chicoutimi Saguenéens along with the Gatineau Olympiques heading to the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region of Québec for a contest against the Val-d'Or Foreurs. Among the other QMJHL preseason contests that fans can catch for free in the coming weeks include a rematch from this past spring's playoffs between the Sherbrooke Phoenix and the 2024 QMJHL champion Drummondville Voltigeurs on Friday, September 13.

Meanwhile, fans will be able to catch a dozen OHL games for free on CHL TV throughout the preseason, starting with a tripleheader on Friday, September 6 that includes the new-look Brampton Steelheads facing off against the Kitchener Rangers, the Niagara IceDogs taking on the Bulldogs at the Brantford Civic Centre, and the Peterborough Petes making their way south for a showdown against the Guelph Storm. Then, just one day later on September 7, the 2023-24 OHL Eastern Conference Champion Oshawa Generals will take on the Storm in Guelph, before a few weeks later, viewers on CHL TV can watch last season's J. Ross Robertson Cup winners, the London Knights, home to the Sarnia Sting on Friday, September 20.

Additionally, there will be no shortage of talent for fans to catch in the WHL throughout the 2024 preseason with more than 10 games available as freeviews. CHL TV's preseason action in the WHL gets started on Saturday, September 7 with four games, including a pair of battles in the U.S. Pacific Northwest between the Seattle Thunderbirds and the Everett Silvertips along with the Tri-City Americans going up against the Wenatchee Wild. Viewers can also see the 2023-24 WHL and CHL Rookie of the Year Gavin McKenna and the Medicine Hat Tigers hit the road to Red Deer to face the Rebels on Friday, September 13, in addition to being able to watch the Swift Current Broncos meet the 2024 WHL champion Moose Jaw Warriors on Saturday, September 14.

To catch any preseason game on CHL TV, fans simply need to log in or create a free account online at watch.chl.ca. CHL TV is accessible on the CHL mobile app, in addition to Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire, and online at watch.chl.ca. Fans can download the free CHL app via the App Store and Google Play.

Fans interested in purchasing CHL TV passes for the 2024-25 season can do so at watch.chl.ca. They can enjoy complete access to both the 2024-25 Regular Season and the 2025 Playoffs with the purchase of a CHL All-Access Pass for $274.99 plus applicable taxes and fees. Only with this exclusive CHL TV pass can fans watch more than 2,100 regular season and playoff games from the WHL, OHL, and QMJHL covering 60 markets across Canada and the United States.

Additionally, fans can choose to buy a CHL Regular Season All-Access Pass, covering all three member leagues, for $184.99 plus applicable taxes and fees. They can also opt for a regular season pass for a specific league. Specifically, for $129.99 plus applicable taxes and fees, fans can catch regular-season action from a single league (either the WHL, OHL, or QMJHL) throughout the 2024-25 campaign. If you are a 2024-25 season seat ticket holder for a CHL club or plan on becoming one for this season, please contact your club first before making a purchase to find out whether or not your season ticket package includes a discounted rate on a CHL TV pass.

The 2024-25 CHL regular season officially gets underway on Friday, September 20 with 17 games on the schedule. Nine of those contests on September 20 will kick start the latest QMJHL campaign, highlighted by the 2025 Memorial Cup host Rimouski Océanic kicking off their season against the Drakkar in Baie-Comeau. On that same night, eight games in the WHL will usher in a new season, including a contest that will see the reigning WHL champion Moose Jaw Warriors head to Manitoba for a showdown against the Brandon Wheat Kings. Then, just a few nights later, the 2024 Memorial Cup champion Saginaw Spirit will mark the beginning of the latest OHL regular season by hosting the Windsor Spitfires and the first-overall pick of the 2024 OHL Priority Selection Ethan Belchetz on Wednesday, September 25.

2024 CHL TV Preseason Broadcast Schedule

Fri., Aug. 23 - Baie-Comeau Drakkar vs. Chicoutimi Saguenéens - 7:00 p.m. ET

Fri., Aug. 23 - Gatineau Olympiques vs. Val-d'Or Foreurs - 7:00 p.m. ET

Fri. Sept. 6 - Brampton Steelheads vs. Kitchener Rangers - 7:00 p.m. ET

Fri. Sept. 6 - Niagara IceDogs vs. Brantford Bulldogs - 7:00 p.m. ET

Fri. Sept. 6 - Val d'Or Foreurs vs. Gatineau Olympiques - 7:00 p.m. ET

Fri. Sept. 6 - Peterborough Petes vs. Guelph Storm - 7:07 p.m. ET

Sat. Sept. 7 - Québec Remparts vs. Baie-Comeau Drakkar - 4:00 p.m. ET

Sat. Sept. 7 - Shawinigan Cataractes vs. Victoriaville Tigres - 7:00 p.m. ET

Sat. Sept. 7 - Barrie Colts vs. Brampton Steelheads - 7:00 p.m. ET

Sat. Sept. 7 - Oshawa Generals vs. Guelph Storm - 7:07 p.m. ET

Sat. Sept. 7 - Swift Current Broncos vs. Prince Albert Raiders - 7:00 p.m. MT

Sat. Sept. 7 - Lethbridge Hurricanes vs. Red Deer Rebels - 7:00 p.m. MT

Sat. Sept. 7 - Seattle Thunderbirds vs. Everett Silvertips - 6:00 p.m. PT

Sat. Sept. 7 - Tri-City Americans vs. Wenatchee Wild - 6:00 p.m. PT

Sun. Sept. 8 - Brantford Bulldogs vs. Niagara IceDogs - 2:00 p.m. ET

Sun. Sept. 8 - Charlottetown Islanders vs. Saint John Sea Dogs - 3:00 p.m. AT

Sun. Sept. 8 - Brandon Wheat Kings vs. Saskatoon Blades - 4:00 p.m. MT

Sun. Sept. 8 - Wenatchee Wild vs. Everett Silvertips - 4:00 p.m. PT

Wed. Sept. 11 - Victoria Royals vs. Seattle Thunderbirds - 7:05 p.m. PT

Fri. Sept. 13 - Moncton Wildcats vs. Acadie-Bathurst Titan - 7:00 p.m. AT

Fri. Sept. 13 - Drummondville Voltigeurs vs. Sherbrooke Phoenix - 7:00 p.m. ET

Fri. Sept. 13 - Calgary Hitmen vs. Lethbridge Hurricanes - 7:00 p.m. MT

Fri. Sept. 13 - Saskatoon Blades vs. Prince Albert Raiders - 7:00 p.m. MT

Fri. Sept. 13 - Medicine Hat Tigers vs. Red Deer Rebels - 7:00 p.m. MT

Sat. Sept. 14 - Swift Current Broncos vs. Moose Jaw Warriors - 7:00 p.m. MT

Wed. Sept. 18 - Barrie Colts vs. Owen Sound Attack - 7:00 p.m. ET

Thu. Sept. 19 - Brampton Steelheads vs. Barrie Colts - 7:00 p.m. ET

Fri. Sept. 20 - Sarnia Sting vs. London Knights - 7:00 p.m. ET

Sat. Sept. 21 - Kitchener Rangers vs. Brantford Bulldogs - 7:00 p.m. ET

Sun. Sept. 22 - North Bay Battalion vs. Owen Sound Attack - 2:00 p.m. ET

Sun. Sept. 22 - Soo Greyhounds vs. Saginaw Spirit - 5:30 pm. ET

