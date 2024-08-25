Training Camp Narrowed to 25 Players

August 25, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







On Sunday afternoon, Head Coach and General Manager Jim Hulton announced the following players have been released back to their respective clubs:

Isaac Vos

Kevin Walker

Sheldon Rankin

Jeremy Dumas

Following these releases, 25 players remain at Training Camp.

Logan Biser 5'11" 175 Guelph, ON

Matthew Butler 5'07" 158 St. John's, NL

Spencer Caines 6'03" 205 Pasadena, NL

Ross Campbell 5'09" 176 Souris, PE

Brett Yuzik 6'04" 187 Candiac, QC

Anthony Flanagan 5'11" 181 Blainville, QC

Egor Goriunov 6'03" 190 Moscow, Russia

Simon Hughes 6'02" 186 Stratford, PE

Alexis Michaud 6'0" 180 Quebec City, QC

Kyle Powers 6'01" 187 Ottawa, ON

William Shields 5'08" 168 Falmouth, NS

Brayden Stumpf 5'10" 160 Kitchener, ON

Mathis Valente 5'09" 147 Lorraine, QC

Rowan Walsh 6'02" 182 Stratford, PE

Owen Conrad 6'03" 214 Stellarton, NS

Simon Duguay 6'0" 182 Caraquet, NB

Max Jardine 6'0" 185 Miramichi, NB

Marcus Kearsey 5'11" 176 Deer Lake, NL

Emile-Alexandro Lemieux-Goupil 6'01" 180 St-Georges, QC

Zackary Plamondon 5'11" 165 Sherbrooke, QC

Madden Steen 6'03" 215 Guelph, ON

Anton Topilnyckyj 6'02" 190 Oromocto, NB

Nikita Voiaga 6'03" 194 Moscow, Russia

Donald Hickey 6'0" 180 Conception Bay South, NL

Nicolas Ruccia 6'0" 180 Laval, QC

Our next preseason game will come on September 6th when the Titan pay a visit to the Cavendish Farms Wellness Centre in Montague. The puck drops at 7 p.m. that evening and tickets are available now at the Eastlink Centre Box Office from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays in-person, online or by phone. Tickets will also be available at the door for a $15 flat rate, cash only.

