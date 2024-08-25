Sea Dogs Acquire Goaltender Charles-Edward Gravel

August 25, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

SAINT JOHN - The Saint John Sea Dogs have acquired goaltender Charles-Edward Gravel from the Baie-Comeau Drakkar, the team announced today. In return, Baie-Comeau receives a fourth-round pick and fifth-round pick in 2027.

Gravel, 20, is a former second-round pick of the Blainville-Boisbriand and was acquired by the Drakkar during the 2023-24 season. A product of Lévis, Quebec, the six-foot-one, 194-pound netminder went 31-17-1-1 last season with a .909 save-percentage, a 2.48 goals-against-average, and two shutouts. In the playoffs, Gravel lead the Drakkar to the Gilles-Courteau Trophy final posting a .910 save-percentage and a 2.37 goals-against-average in 17 games.

The Sea Dogs next preseason game is Friday, September 6th against the Cape Breton Eagles in Port Hawkesbury, Nova Scotia at 7pm. Saint John will return home to TD Station on Sunday, September 8th to host the Charlottetown Islanders at 3pm.

2024-25 Season Tickets are on sale now. Visit the TD Station Box Office or call (506) 657-1234 to purchase. For more information on Season Tickets and Benefits, visit SJSeaDogs.com/SeasonTickets.

