Defenceman Lincoln Waugh Acquired from Eagles

August 25, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Halifax Mooseheads News Release







The Halifax Mooseheads acquired 18-year-old defenceman Lincoln Waugh from the Cape Breton Eagles in exchange for a seventh round QMJHL draft pick in 2026 on Sunday.

Waugh, a native of Summerside, PE was originally a third round pick (48th overall) by the Eagles in 2022. He has appeared in 23 career games over parts of the last two seasons while scoring two goals and adding one assist. He has also 69 games for his hometown Western Capitals of the Maritime Hockey League where he has contributed 11 goals and 29 assists for 40 points.

The 5-foot-10, 179 pound blueliner shoots left-handed. Waugh will join the GoodLife Fitness Training Camp roster this week, bringing the number of players in camp to 32.

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from August 25, 2024

Defenceman Lincoln Waugh Acquired from Eagles - Halifax Mooseheads

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.