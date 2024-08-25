Eagles Trade Waugh, Blais in Seperate Deals

August 25, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

On Sunday, Eagles general manager Sylvain Couturier announced he has traded 18-year-old defenceman Lincoln Waugh to the Halifax Mooseheads in exchange for a 7th round draft pick in 2026.

Waugh played parts of two seasons with the Eagles between 2022 and 2024 after being drafted in the third round, 48th overall in the 2022 QMJHL Entry Draft.

Also on Sunday, rookie goaltender Edouard Blais, 17, was dealt to the Gatineau Olympiques in exchange for a 10th round draft pick in 2026. Blais was drafted by the Eagles in the 11th round, 192nd overall in the 2023 entry draft.

