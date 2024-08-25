Sea Dogs Reduce Roster to 25 Players

August 25, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

SAINT JOHN - The Saint John Sea Dogs have reassigned seven players from the Training Camp roster, the team announced on Sunday.

Forwards Will Allen, Benjamin Beaudry, Charles-Antoine Lavallee as well as goaltenders Rafael Courchesne, Jack Flanagan, Charles-Antoine Girard, and Luciano Ruggiero have been returned to their respective teams. The moves, along with the acquisition of goaltender Charles-Edward Gravel earlier in the day, bring the number of players on the roster down to 13 forwards, 10 defencemen, and two goaltenders. Click here to view the updated roster.

The Sea Dogs next preseason game is Friday, September 6th against the Cape Breton Eagles in Port Hawkesbury, Nova Scotia at 7pm. Saint John will return home to TD Station on Sunday, September 8th to host the Charlottetown Islanders at 3pm.

2024-25 Season Tickets are on sale now. Visit the TD Station Box Office or call (506) 657-1234 to purchase. For more information on Season Tickets and Benefits, visit SJSeaDogs.com/SeasonTickets.

