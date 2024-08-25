Eagles Reassign 16 Players from Main Camp

August 25, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

After the first three days of the Cape Breton Eagles main training camp, club general manager Sylvain Couturier announced 16 players who have been reassigned from the main camp roster.

The players reassigned from camp include:

Goaltenders - Rhyah Stewart, Louca Connolly and Manny Strong

Skaters - Jack Brown, Riley Creelman, Noah Tanner, Derick Aubry, Luke Foley, Jacob Pineau, Xavier Sabourin, Hugo Charron, Alex Christmas, Mavrik Duhaime, Malcolm Macdonald, Sam Rocca and Will Munro.

The Eagles will play their next preseason game on September 6 when they welcome the visiting Saint John Sea Dogs at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre.

