Tourists Swept by Dash in Double-Header

WINSTON-SALEM - The Asheville Tourists played a pair of close games against the Winston-Salem Dash on Sunday afternoon. Winston-Salem finished out the brief three-game set with a double-header sweep of Asheville. The Dash took Game One, 5-2, and hung on in Game Two, 4-3.

Cam Fisher belted a solo Home Run in the second inning of Game One that knotted the score up 1-1. Winston-Salem plated three runs in the bottom of the second and the three-run deficit was more than enough cushion to finish out the seven-inning contest. Anthony Sherwin's fourth inning RBI single was the last run-scoring rally for the visitors.

Game Two saw the Tourists fall behind 1-0 and just like in the first game, a solo Home Run pulled Asheville level. Garret Guillemette clubbed a moonshot over the left field wall in the top of the fourth.

Winston-Salem pushed across the game's next three runs but the Tourists made it interesting late. Asheville loaded the bases in the sixth and Luis Baez hit a monstrous two-run Homer in the seventh. Austin Deming's line drive towards the right field corner was caught to end the comeback bid.

The Tourists will attempt to rebound on Tuesday night when the team opens up a six-game series in Greensboro against the Grasshoppers.

