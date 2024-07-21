Renegades Ride Schlittler's Strong Start to 3-1 Victory

July 21, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades earned a 3-1 victory on Sunday at Heritage Financial Park, taking two of three from the Rome Emperors in the first series following the All-Star Break.

Cam Schlittler put together his second consecutive strong start, allowing just three hits and one run across five innings with five strikeouts. The right-hander has allowed just two earned runs over his last two starts while recording 13 punchouts in 11 innings.

In the first Omar Martinez launched a solo home run to right for his 10th home run of the season to give Hudson Valley a 1-0 lead. Martinez became the second Renegade to have double-digit home runs this season and has nine RBIs in his last 15 games.

The Renegades brought across two more runs in the second. After Cole Gabrielson reached on a fielder's choice, Kiko Romero doubled to bring him home from first. In the ensuing at-bat, a Beau Brewer single knocked in Romero to make it 3-0 Hudson Valley.

In the fifth Rome got on the board when Stephen Paolini walked and stole second. Kevin Kilpatrick reached on an infield single to advance Paolini to third, and a Sebin Ceballos base hit scored Paolini to make it 3-1.

After 1.2 innings from Yorlin Calderon in relief of Schlittler, Harrison Cohen entered the game with the bases loaded and two out in the top of the seventh. He retired Adam Zebrowski on one pitch to keep Hudson Valley ahead. In his Renegades season debut, Cohen retired all four batters he faced with two strikeouts.

Joel Valdez pitched a 1-2-3 ninth in back of Cohen to seal the 3-1 win. The Hudson Valley pitching staff has allowed just 10 total hits in its last 31.2 innings.

After a day off on Monday, the Renegades travel to Wilmington to face the Blue Rocks for the third time this season for a new series beginning on Tuesday night at Frawley Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m., with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 5:45 on the Renegades Baseball Network.

Renegades Record:

44-44, 11-12

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from July 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.