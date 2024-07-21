Claws Rally in 9th, Win in 10 to Take Series in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, NY - The BlueClaws tied the game with two outs in the ninth and scored three in the 10th inning to beat Brooklyn 9-6 on Sunday at Maimonides Park to take two of three in the series from the Cyclones.

Jordan Dissin's single in the 10th broke a 6-6 tie. Three batters later, Aidan Miller drove in two more with a single to right to give the BlueClaws a 9-6 lead. Gunner Mayer came on in the bottom of the 10th and threw a scoreless inning. The game ended on a double play when a Brooklyn runner left early from third on a would-be SAC fly.

Jersey Shore took two of three in the series from Brooklyn. The BlueClaws are now 13-11/51-39, 12 games over .500 for the second time this year and first since they were 40-28 two games into the second half.

Paxton Thompson (1-0) threw two scoreless innings to earn the win.

With the game tied at five in the seventh, Omar De Los Santos took Benony Robles deep to give the Cyclones a 6-5 lead. That held into the ninth inning, when with two outs and two strikes, Felix Reyes doubled home the game tying run.

Jersey Shore opened the scoring in the first inning on an RBI single from Keaton Anthony. They added a run on a SAC fly from Felix Reyes for a quick 2-0 lead.

Brooklyn scored twice in the second to tie the game before Jersey Shore scored the next three. A Felix Reyes SAC fly in the third broke the tie. Pierce Bennett drove in his first BlueClaws run with a single in the fourth before a Matt Kroon SAC fly made it 5-2.

The Cyclones responded again, getting a run in the fourth on an RBI single from Donovan Antonia. The game remained 5-3 into the sixth, when Chris Suero doubled home two runs to tie the game at five.

BlueClaws starter Braydon Tucker, making his High-A debut, gave up three runs in five innings, with three walks and six strikeouts.

The BlueClaws return home on Tuesday to start a series with Aberdeen. First pitch is 6:05 pm.

