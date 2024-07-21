Cyclones Can't Capture Rubber Match against BlueClaws, Fall 9-6 in 10 Innings

July 21, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







BROOKLYN, N.Y. - In a back-and-forth seesaw affair that needed extra innings to be determined, the Brooklyn Cyclones fell to the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, 9-6, on Sunday afternoon at Maimonides Park. The contest saw a combined 26 hits, with 10 different pitchers used in totality.

Brooklyn coughed up a one run lead in the ninth on a DH Felix Reyes RBI double to tie the game. From there, the BlueClaws utilized a three-run 10th inning en route to the win.

Despite the loss, CF Omar De Los Santos clobbered his second run of the weekend - a go-ahead solo home run in the seventh to put Brooklyn in front 6-5. De Los Santos finished with a couple of hits, while reaching base safely four times.

RF Sebastian Castro picked up his first High-A career hit, while DH Donovan Antonia collected his first High-A RBI.

The scoring began right away for the BlueClaws. 1B Keaton Anthony got the scoring started with an RBI single off LHP Felipe De La Cruz to plate the game's first run. Moments later, a sac fly from Reyes doubled the Jersey Shore lead to 2-0.

Brooklyn displayed a quick response, pulling even in the bottom of the second. After the first three men in the frame reached safely, Antonia smacked an RBI single to cut the Brooklyn deficit in half. From there, 3B Jeffrey De Los Santos would launch a sacrifice fly to the outfield to tie the game at two apiece.

Jersey Shore pulled back in front in the third, thanks to Reyes' second sacrifice fly in only three innings.

The BlueClaws chased De La Cruz out of the game in the fourth. After a double and groundout to start the frame, LF Pierce Bennett collected an RBI single to push the BlueClaw lead to 4-2. Gilbert Gomez made a call to the bullpen, bringing in RHP Jawilme Ramirez. De La Cruz's day ended at 3.1 innings of work, having allowed five hits, five runs and two walks. The Phillies affiliate would scratch across their third sac fly of the day later in the inning, making it 5-2.

Brooklyn got one back in the home half on an RBI single from Antonia to make it 5-3.

Brooklyn utilized a big sixth and seventh inning to pull even and eventually jump in front. In the sixth, a two run double from C Chris Suero knotted things up at five. One frame later, De Los Santos' solo home run propelled Brooklyn in front for the first time.

The lead was short lived, however. Much like Brooklyn's five run comeback down to their final out on Friday, Jersey Shore mounted a comeback of their own in the ninth. After RHP Joshua Cornielly retired the first two men in the frame, back-to-back doubles would tie the game - the second coming from Reyes. Brooklyn was unable to walk it off in the ninth.

The BlueClaws had their biggest output of the whole contest in the 10th. With RHP Jake Stevenson on in relief, Jersey Shore got the automatic runner to third on a groundout to start the frame. Then, C Jordan Dissin laced a go-ahead RBI single to left field to make it 7-6. From there, a single and walk would load the bases for SS Aiden Miller following a lineout. Miller brought home two more on a single to right field to make it 9-6.

Brooklyn threatened in the home half of the 10th. With men on the corners and one out, Jeffrey De Los Santos lined out to left, in a situation that likely would have been a sac fly. Instead, the umpires ruled that Castro left third base early, meaning it was a double play that ended the game.

Brooklyn returns to action on Tuesday night, when it welcomes the Rome Emperors to Maimonides Park for a six game series. First pitch is set for 7:00 p.m. Starting pitchers have yet to be announced by either squad.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from July 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.