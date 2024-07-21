Hot Rods Game Notes

Splitting Saturday... Bowling Green was able to salvage a split with Greenville after a 5-0 loss in game one, taking game two in extra-innings, 5-4. The Hot Rods offensive exploded for three runs in the top of the fifth, led by a two-run single from Cooper Kinney. Hunter Haas launched a solo homer, but the Drive plated two runs in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings. Colton Ledbetter singled in the top of the eighth, scoring Brayden Taylor, leading to a 5-4 win.

Living Like Levins... Catcher Tatem Levins has started the month of July on a streak. Levins has accumulated a 10-game hitting streak, going 12-for-35 (.343) with a home run and seven RBI. He has also scored six times himself, while holding runners in check on the basepaths defensively.

Cooper's Summer Surge... During the month of July, the Hot Rods offense has been led by Cooper Kinney. He has played in the most game this month for any Hot Rods hitter, tying with Brayden Taylor with 13 games played. Over this stretch, Kinney is 17-for-50 (.340) with six doubles, three homers, and a team-leading nine RBI.

Catching Curet... RHP Yoniel Curet has hit his stride over his last six starts. Since June 11, he has racked up 30.1 innings, striking out 38 and walking 13. All six of his starts during this stretch have gone 4.0 or more innings. Most impressively, he has only allowed one earned run, leading to a 2-0 record with a 0.30 ERA.

