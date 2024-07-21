Dash Sweep Twin Bill against Tourists

July 21, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Winston-Salem Dash News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, NC - The Winston-Salem Dash swept the Asheville Tourists in a doubleheader, taking game one, 5-2, and game two, 4-3, on Sunday afternoon at Truist Stadium in front of 4,811 fans.

In game one, Winston-Salem (43-47) gave the ball to Juan Carela who made quick work of Asheville (37-50) in the top of the first. Wes Kath put the Dash in front in the bottom of the first on a RBI single, but the Tourists found an answer in the second. Anthony Sherwin singled home a run tying the game after an inning and a half.

Tied at one, Eddie Park wasted no time putting the Dash back in front. Park smacked his first High-A homer to right giving Winston-Salem a 2-1 lead. The Dash added two more runs on a pair of sacrifice flys and took a 4-1 lead into the third inning. Carela had settled in, racking up strikeouts before Cam Fisher launched a solo homer in the fourth, cutting the Dash lead in half, 4-2.

After the homer, Carela went back to work, and got through five innings on the day tying a career high with 10 strikeouts. In the bottom of the fifth, Caden Connor added insurance for the Dash on a RBI double, giving Winston-Salem a 5-2 lead heading to the sixth. Following Carela, Johnny Ray and Max Roberts both threw up zeroes on the scoreboard finishing off the 5-2 victory for Winston-Salem.

In game two, neither side could get any offense going until the bottom of the third. With two outs and a runner in scoring position, DJ Gladney singled home a run putting Winston-Salem in front, 1-0. Asheville responded in the top of the fourth after Garret Guillemette hit a leadoff homer to left, tying the game at one.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Dash answered again. After the first two runners reached, Connor ripped a two-RBI single to left-center giving the Dash a 3-1 lead. Gladney extended the lead in the fourth on a solo homer and Winston-Salem took a 4-1 lead into the sixth. With the three run cushion, the Dash bullpen locked in, with Jose Ramirez and Ben Beutel combining to get through the sixth. In the seventh, the Tourists tried to rally, with Luis Baez hitting a two-run homer with two outs, but Bryce Collins got Austin Deming to fly out to end the game, with the Dash holding on for a 4-3 win.

Winston-Salem returns to action on Tuesday evening on the road against the Bowling Green Hot Rods. First pitch is set for 7:35 p.m. from Bowling Green Ballpark.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from July 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.