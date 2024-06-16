Tourists Make a Little History in Comeback Win

GREENVILLE- The Asheville Tourists accomplished something on Sunday afternoon that the organization has done only three times in the last 15 years; overcome a seven-run deficit and win. Asheville trailed the Greenville Drive 7-0, yet battled back to beat the Drive 11-10 and earn a series split in the process.

The last time the Tourists overcame a seven-run deficit to win was on August 22, 2023 in a home game against the Brooklyn Cyclones. Asheville trailed in that contest 9-2 before walking off on Miguel Palma's RBI single to win 10-9. Prior to that, you must go all the way back to May 23, 2010 when the Tourists beat the Kannapolis Intimidators 13-11. Kannapolis led the game 11-4 in the middle of the fifth.

Focusing on this afternoon's action - the Tourists fell behind the Drive 7-0 after two innings. Asheville roared back to take an 8-7 lead heading into the bottom of the fifth. Narbe Cruz hit a go-ahead two run Homer for the Tourists in the fifth. Greenville scored the game's next three runs which forced the visitors to overcome another multi-run deficit. The Tourists did so with a run in each of the final three innings.

Up 11-10 in the bottom of the ninth, James Hicks pitched around a leadoff double to secure the win. Garret Guillemette, John Garcia, Luis Encarnacion, and Oliver Carrillo had multi-hit games. Asheville also tied a season high with 10 walks drawn.

Next up is a six-game series at McCormick Field against the Winston-Salem Dash. Asheville opens play at home Tuesday night with the first pitch set for 6:35pm ET.

