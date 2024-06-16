Consuegra Picks up Four Hits, But Cyclones Can't Capture Finale, 8-7

WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. - LF Stanley Consuegra picked up a career-high-tying four hits and drove in a pair of runs, but Brooklyn could not pull out the back-and-forth affair. Hudson Valley scored two runs in the bottom of the 10th to walk off the Cyclones, 8-7, on Sunday afternoon at Heritage Financial Park.

Even at six entering the extra frame, Brooklyn (32-31) took a 7-6 lead in the top of the inning thanks to a C Christian Pregent single and a wild pitch. However, Hudson Valley (33-29) had a rebuttal and more in the bottom half.

SS Brenny Escanio tied the game one batter into the inning with a double down the right-field line and took third on an errant throw from the outfield. Following an intentional walk, CF Jace Avina uncorked a line drive to left. The ball was caught for the first out, but the throw to the plate to try and nab the winning run was late and offline. Escanio scored on the sacrifice fly to give the Renegades an 8-7 win in 10 innings.

It was a topsy-turvy affair on Sunday with four ties and three lead changes. The Cyclones snagged a 1-0 advantage in the top of the first when CF Nick Morabito started the contest with a double, took third on a 2B Wilfredo Lara single, and came home on 1B Nick Lorusso's fielder's choice. 2B Roc Riggio promptly knotted the score at one for the 'Gades in the bottom of the inning, blasting a leadoff solo home run to right.

Brooklyn started to pull away from there. In the third, the 'Clones regained a one-run margin thanks to a pair of free passes and Consuegra's knuckling infield single to first. A three-spot in the top of the fifth pushed the lead to four, 5-1, courtesy of a Lorusso fielder's choice, a Consuegra RBI double to left, and a wild pitch.

The Renegades quickly tied it in the bottom of the fifth. Avina started the scoring, bringing in Escanio with a ground out to second before C Rafael Flores' run-scoring knock pulled Hudson Valley within two, 5-3. Run-scoring base hits from DH Garrett Martin and 1B Josh Moylan capped the four-run outburst and evened the game at five.

An inning later, Avina provided the first lead of the day for the 'Gades, 6-5, in the bottom of the sixth, blasting a solo home run off the batter's eye in straightaway center.

Brooklyn would tie the score in the eighth after SS William Lugo was plunked, RF Kellum Clark walked, and Pregent smashed an RBI double into left-center field.

Neither starter factored into the decision on Sunday. RHP Dakota Hawkins was charged with just one run on two hits over 3.0 innings for the Cyclones, while Renegades RHP Cam Schlittler punched out six, but yielded two runs on five hits in 4.0 frames.

RHP Matt Keating (1-1) permitted one unearned run over 2.0 innings of relief for Hudson Valley, earning his first win. Brooklyn's RHP Josh Hejka (0-2) was saddled with his second defeat despite allowing only two unearned runs over 2.1 frames.

Before the game's conclusion, Brooklyn was eliminated from playoff contention in the South Atlantic League first half, because of the Greensboro Grasshoppers' 12-4 win against the Winston-Salem Dash.

Following the league-wide off day, the Cyclones will return home to open up a six-game series and play the final three games of the season's first half against the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, the High-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies. Neither team has announced a probable starter for the series opener. The first pitch of the lid-lifter is scheduled for 7 p.m.

