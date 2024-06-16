Winston-Salem Falls in Finale to Greensboro, 12-4
June 16, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Winston-Salem Dash News Release
WINSTON-SALEM, NC - The Winston-Salem Dash dropped the series finale to the Greensboro Grasshoppers, 12-4, on Sunday afternoon at Truist Stadium in front of 4,398 fans.
Greensboro (36-26) jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first after Charles McAdoo scored on a wild pitch following a triple.
Winston-Salem (29-34) answered immediately in the bottom of the frame. The Dash loaded the bases with two outs, and Colby Smelley delivered dropping a single in right field plating two, giving the Dash a 2-1 lead.
The lead would be short-lived for Winston-Salem, as the Grasshoppers responded with five runs in the top of the second. After a leadoff walk, Lonnie White Jr. launched a two-run homer to left, giving the visitors the lead, 3-2. After the homer, Greensboro loaded the bases for Termarr Johnson who doubled the Grasshoppers advantage on a sacrifice fly. Next batter, McAdoo, ripped his second triple of the day down the line in right, pushing the lead to four, 6-2.
After the first inning, the Winston-Salem bats went silent, and the Grasshoppers added insurance with two runs in the seventh and another in the eighth before Winston-Salem tried to chip away. With a runner at third, DJ Gladney rocketed his fifth homer of the season to left, cutting the deficit to five, 9-4. In the ninth, Greensboro added three more runs on a homer and held off the Dash in the bottom of the frame to take a 12-4 victory.
The Dash return to action on Tuesday evening on the road in Asheville seeing the Asheville Tourists. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m. from McCormick Field.
