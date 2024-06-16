Renegades Walk off Brooklyn in 10

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades kept their first half championship hopes alive with a thrilling 6-5 walk-off win in 10 innings over the Brooklyn Cyclones on Sunday at Heritage Financial Park.

Jace Avina brought home Brenny Escanio with a sacrifice fly off Josh Hejka for the winning run, as Hudson Valley scored two in the bottom of the10th to win it. It was the fourth walk-off victory for Hudson Valley this season, and their first since April 18 against Aberdeen.

Brooklyn took an early lead against Cam Schlittler in the top of the first when Nick Morabito doubled, Wilfredo Lara singled, and a Nick Lorusso fielder's choice groundout scored Morabito.

Roc Riggio responded by leading off the bottom of the first against Dakota Hawkins with a solo home run, his second long ball in as many games, and his second lead off home run of the season.

In the top of third Morabito walked, stole second, and reached third on a wild pitch. A Stanley Consuegra infield single put the Cyclones back ahead 2-1.

Brooklyn added to their lead in the top of the fifth. Morabito walked and Lara singled before a double steal put runners at second and third. Morabito scored on a Lorusso fielder's choice, when a throw home from shortstop Escanio wasn't in time. Consuegra doubled home Lara, and a wild pitch later in the inning scored Lorusso to make it 5-1 Cyclones.

The Renegades struck back to tie the game in the bottom of the fifth, sending ten batters to the plate and scoring four runs. Escanio singled, Riggio walked, and a double steal put runners at second and third. An Avina RBI groundout scored Escanio, and Rafael Flores singled to drive in Riggio to make it 5-3. Christopher Familia then walked to put runners at first and second. Garrett Martin singled to score Flores, and Josh Moylan brought home Familia with an RBI single to tie the game.

Avina launched a home run to center field off the batter's eye off Joshua Cornielly in the sixth to put Hudson Valley ahead 6-5.

In the eighth, William Lugo was hit by a pitch and Kellum Clark walked to put runners at first and second. A Christian Pregent RBI double knocked in Lugo and tied the game at 6-6.

In the top of the tenth, Pregent singled to move automatic runner Kellum Clark to third base. Clark scored on a wild pitch by Matt Keating later in the inning to put Brooklyn back in front, 7-6.

Escanio led off the bottom of the 10th with an RBI double, scoring automatic runner Nelson Medina to tie the game. Escanio reached third on a throwing error from Clark in right field. Avina then lined a sacrifice fly into left, scoring Escanio and sending the Renegades home with a victory.

The win secured a winning record in the first half for Hudson Valley with three games remaining.

Hudson Valley will look to keep their first-half title hopes alive on Tuesday night when they begin a six-game series with the division-leading Greensboro Grasshoppers at 6:30 p.m. at First National Bank Field. Coverage begins on the Renegades Baseball Network at 6:15.

