Renegades Game Notes

Hudson Valley Renegades (32-29) vs Brooklyn Cyclones (32-30)

RHP Cam Schlittler (3-2, 2.15 ERA) vs. RHP Dakota Hawkins (2-1, 3.35 ERA)

| Game 62 | Home Game 30 | Sunday, June 16, 2024 | Heritage Financial Park | Wappingers Falls, N.Y. | First Pitch 2:05 p.m. |

Radio: WBPM 96.5 FM - Beacon, WGHQ 92.5 FM/920 AM Kingston, W232DQ 94.3 FM Peekskill, WBNR 1260 AM - Beacon, WLNA 1420 AM - Peekskill

Internet Radio: www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast

TV: MiLB.tv & Bally Live App

FRIENDLY CONFINES: The Renegades concluded a stretch Sunday where they played 24 of 36 games away from home. Following eight games at Wilmington last week, Hudson Valley are playing 15 of their next 24 games at Heritage Financial Park. After hosting the Cyclones for six games, they will travel to Greensboro next week where the first half will conclude.

DIVISION RACE: The South Atlantic League North division continues to be very closely contested, with 3.5 games separating the top five teams with four to play in the first. Hudson Valley is currently in third with a 32-29 record, three games back of first-place Greensboro. With Hudson Valley's loss on Friday night, they dropped a game in the standings to Greensboro, making the road tougher. The Renegades do finish the first half with three games at Greensboro, which presents an opportunity to gain ground. Hudson Valley also trails Jersey Shore by 2.5.

STEP BACK: The Renegades had a 5-3 lead into the seventh on Saturday, but the Cyclones earned a come-from behind win for the second consecutive night. After taking a 3-0 lead into the sixth in a seven-inning game on Friday, the Renegades fell in a crushing defeat 4-3. Hudson Valley is three games back of first place with four games to go in the first half.

BATS ARE HOT: The Renegades held on for a 6-5 win on Thursday, their third consecutive win over Brooklyn and fourth straight win overall. After jumping out to a 4-0 lead early, Brooklyn cut the deficit to one twice, but Hudson Valley pitching was able to strand the tying run in scoring position on multiple occasions. Sebastian Keane had another strong start at home, going 5.2 innings while striking out five, and McKinley Moore pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning to earn his save with the Renegades. On Wednesday, Hudson Valley put together another big half-inning, scoring six runs on six hits in the second in a 6-0 win. Batting around for the third time in two days, the first eight Renegades batters in the inning reached base safely. The big inning marked the sixth time in only 59 games that the Renegades scored 6-or-more runs in a single inning this season. In his Hudson Valley debut, Brenny Escanio notched a two-run double, and Jace Avina added an RBI double of his own in the frame. The Renegades also exploded on Tuesday in the middle innings, scoring five runs in the fifth and six in the sixth on their way to a 13-4 win.

HE WENT TO JARED: Jared Serna continues to be one of the best hitters in the South Atlantic League. During a current eight-game hitting streak, Serna is hitting .438 with seven doubles and a 1.127 OPS. On May 29th vs. Aberdeen, the 22-year-old launched two home runs, driving in seven runs. His seven RBIs tied the Renegades single-game franchise record. Serna's 11 home runs are tied for second in the SAL, and he is also second with 43 runs scored. He also ranks third in RBIs with 48.

NY SLUGGERS: The Renegades currently have the third-highest team OPS in the South Atlantic League (.745), and have the fifth-best mark in High-A. With 118 doubles this season, Hudson Valley now has the most doubles in High-A this season. Four Renegades have 14 or more doubles, and eight players have six or more two-baggers.

CONSISTENCY: Baron Stuart had arguably his best start of the season on Wednesday night, allowing just two hits across six scoreless innings, striking out a career-high eight batters. He only allowed two baserunners to reach base safely after the first inning. The right-hander has gone 5+ innings in five consecutive starts. The 24-year-old has been charged with just eight earned runs in his last 29.1 innings.

FUHGEDDABOUDIT: For the first time this season, the Renegades host the Brooklyn Cyclones at Heritage Financial Park. The former NY-Penn League foes play 24 times in the regular season, including in 12 of the next 24 games. In the first series of 2024 between the two foes, Brooklyn took four of six on Coney Island. Cyclones pitching largely shut down a Renegades offense that was hot coming in. The Renegades did record 16 runs and 18 hits in the third game of the series, recording their second-highest hit total of the season. Omar Martinez had a two-run homer, and Jace Avina was 3-for-5 with three RBIs and three runs scored. In 2023, Brooklyn and Hudson Valley faced off 24 times as well, with the Cyclones taking 14 of 24 matchups from the Renegades. Both teams fared well on the road. Brooklyn won eight games at Heritage Financial Park, and the Renegades won six games on Coney Island. In the second half last season, Brooklyn and Jersey Shore had matching 38-28 records atop the SAL North, with the Cyclones falling short on a tiebreaker, narrowly missing out on a first-round series with the Renegades.

SUNDAY FUNDAY: Cam Schlittler continued his strong pitching on Sunday afternoon vs. the Blue Rocks, allowing just one run in 4.2 innings and striking out a career-high nine batters. His performance continues a great run of success in Sunday games. In seven Sunday starts, Schlittler has allowed just eight earned runs in 36.1 innings, good for a 1.99 ERA. His ERA now sits at 2.15 this season through ten starts, the best mark in the South Atlantic League, and his .148 opposing average also leads the SAL.

THE 'PEN IS MIGHTIER: The Renegades bullpen collectively sports a 2.93 ERA (82 ER/252.0 IP) this season, the best mark in High-A and third-best in MiLB. The bullpen has only been charged with 21 earned runs in its last 74.1 frames. In the last fifteen games, Hudson Valley's pen has allowed just fourteen earned runs in 56.1 innings, good for a 2.24 ERA.

OFFENSIVE ASSISTANCE: Rafael Flores has been one of the best hitters in the South Atlantic League since being reinstated off the IL on May 10. In his last 30 games, Flores has 37 hits with 12 doubles, four home runs, and 26 RBIs. During that stretch, Flores is batting .373 with a .472 OBP and a 1.080 OPS. His batting average during that stretch is third-best in the South Atlantic League. He has boosted his average from .200 on May 10 to .305 currently, and his OPS has jumped from .676 to .924 during that span. With 17 doubles this year, Flores is fourth in the South Atlantic League in that category.

STELLAR STARTERS: Starting pitching continues to be excellent for the Renegades. In the team's last 16 games, 14 starters have gone at least 4.2 innings. All sixteen starters have also allowed three earned runs or less in their outings. On Friday vs. Brooklyn, Kyle Carr allowed just two hits in five scoreless innings, setting his career-high with eight strikeouts.

LIMITING HITS: Hudson Valley pitchers have allowed only 386 hits through 60 games. The Renegades have allowed the second-fewest hits in MiLB. Incredibly, Lansing (OAK, A+) has allowed a staggering 550 hits through 61 games, most among all non-AAA teams.

OLD RELIABLE: Jesus Rodríguez has been tremendous in 2024, reaching base safely in 50 of his first 56 games. Over his last 18 games, Rodríguez is hitting .403 with eight extra-base hits, 11 RBIs, a .581 slugging percentage, and a 1.067 OPS. On the season, the Renegades infielder is currently batting .332 with 33 RBIs, 14 doubles, and a .919 OPS. He already has twenty-one multi-hit games, the most on the team. On Tuesday vs. Brooklyn, Rodríguez was 3-for-5 with an RBI triple, driving in three and scoring three runs. His 70 hits are the most in the South Atlantic League, and his batting average is third. He also has four triples this season, tied for third-most in the SAL.

MIDWEST REINFORCEMENTS: Jace Avina debuted with the Renegades on April 17 after being traded to New York for Jake Bauers in November from Milwaukee. The 20-year-old has been crucial all season for the Renegades. Avina is hitting .274 (51-for-186) with 16 doubles, 31 RBIs, 26 runs scored and a .796 OPS in 46 games. His 16 doubles are tied for the fourth-most in the South Atlantic League. On Tuesday night vs. Brooklyn, Avina was 2-for-5 with three RBIs and a run scored in a 13-4 win.

INTERNATIONAL OUTREACH: The Hudson Valley Renegades and the Bhutan Baseball & Softball Association have partnered to present Bhutan Night on August 20 at Heritage Financial Park. The team is currently fundraising to bring over several Bhutanese baseball players for baseball and cultural enrichment tour of the Hudson Valley and New York. More details on the night can be found at www.hvrenegades.com/bhutan.

DEFENSIVE ISSUES: The Renegades have the most errors in High-A and fifth-most in MiLB, and their .959 fielding percentage is fifth-worst in the minors. After Friday's win, Hudson Valley is 13-1 in games where they do not commit an error.

KEEP IT ON THE GROUND: Hudson Valley pitchers have been among the best in Minor League Baseball in generating groundballs. The staff's 1.14 GO:AO ratio is the best in the South Atlantic League.

