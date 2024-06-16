Hot Rods Drop Series Finale 6-0

June 16, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green, Kentucky - Brayden Taylor collected two hits for the third time in six games, as the Bowling Green Hot Rods (34-29) fell to the Rome Emperors (34-27) 6-0 on Sunday at Bowling Green Ballpark.

Rome scored in the top of the fifth facing Hot Rods reliever Jeff Hakanson. Ethan Workinger blasted a solo home run to left. Adam Zebrowski singled and came across to score on a Jace Grady two-run home run, giving Rome a 3-0 lead.

The Emperors extended the lead in the top of the sixth against Bowling Green reliever Derrick Eddington. Carlos Arroyo reached on an error, and Kevin Kilpatrick Jr was hit by a pitch, and Sabin Ceballos walked to load the bases. Workinger walked and Adam Zebrowski singled to bring in a total of two runs, making it 5-0 Rome.

The Emperors added another run in the top of the seventh with reliever TJ Fondtain on the hill. Stephen Paolini slapped a solo home run to right, putting the Emperors ahead, 6-0.

The Hot Rods threatened in the bottom of the ninth against Emperors reliever Riley Frey. Copper Kinney reached on a leadoff single, but was stranded at first giving Rome a 6-0 victory.

Frey (2-0) picked up the victory after 5.1 innings of scoreless work, allowing three hits and striking out one. Hakanson (1-2) received the loss after 0.2 innings pitched, surrendering three runs on three hits and striking out one.

Bowling Green will be off Monday before hitting the road to take on the Hickory Crawdads for a six-game series. First pitch is scheduled for Tuesday at 6:00 PM CT.

