Tourists Keep Rolling with Third Straight Victory

ROME - It wasn't easy but the Asheville Tourists won their third straight game against the Rome Braves on Tuesday afternoon. Facing all kinds of adversity, the Tourists fought their way to a 4-3 victory and a three games to one series triumph in one of the toughest places to play in the league; State Mutual Stadium. Asheville has won three straight road games for the first time this season.

Willie MacIver put Asheville in front 1-0 with an RBI single that scored Terrin Vavra in the top of the first. Asheville's starting pitcher, Nick Bush, had to depart in the bottom of the second inning and the Tourists bullpen took over. Rome tied the score with one in the second and the game remained level until the sixth.

Two-out hitting was clutch for the Tourists in the top of the sixth. John Cresto and Grant Lavigne hit back-to-back singles. Will Golsan clubbed an RBI double to left and Luke Morgan followed with a two-run double to right. The three-run rally all happened with two outs and it was just enough.

It took Rome a while but they finally rallied in the bottom of the ninth. The Braves scored two and had the bases loaded with one out. Boby Johnson dialed in and retired the next two Braves hitters to secure his first career save.

PJ Poulin, Derrik Watson, and Riley Pint pitched the middle innings and were fantastic. Watson picked up the win with a career-high three innings pitched and a career-best seven strikeouts.

Next up is a home matchup with the West Virginia Power. Thursday's series opener is scheduled for 7:05pm.

