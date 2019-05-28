Heartbreaker Ends Homestand

North Augusta, SC: Finishing up a nine-game homestand, the Augusta GreenJackets (24-28) couldn't secure the series finale as they fell by a final of 7-6 to the Greenville Drive (23-29) on Tuesday evening. Triston Casas hit a two-run home run in the 9th inning and the Jackets end their nine-game, eight-day homestand with a 2-7 record.

On the 1st pitch of the game, Dylan Hardy lined a double down the left field line and Greenville would bring him home later in the inning on an RBI double from Jordan Wren to take a 1-0 advantage.

Greenville brought home another run in the 2nd inning. Grant Williams hit a sacrifice fly into centerfield and the Jackets trailed early at 2-0, but it wouldn't be for long. For the 3rd time in the last three days, Aaron Bond hit a home run. A two-run shot evened the scored at two after two innings. It was his 7th of the season.

Greenville continued their scoring in the 3rd inning though. After Tyler Esplin stole 2nd base, and advanced to 3rd on a groundout, Jordan Wren grounded out to bring home a run and make it a 3-2 lead for Greenville. Carlos Valderrama was ejected as he believed Esplin was ruled out when he stole 2nd base, and he was tossed later in the inning.

Greenville posted another run in the 4th inning. This time, it was an RBI double for Ortega to extend the lead to 4-2. The Jackets got some clutch two-out hitting in the 4th inning from the middle of their order. Shane Matheny and Frankie Tostado both had RBI singles and it was followed up by an RBI double from Jacob Gonzalez. It gave Augusta a 5-4 lead after four innings.

Greenville responded in the 5th inning, as Triston Casas smacked a sacrifice fly to tie the score at five. The Jackets got the go-ahead run in the 7th inning. With Aaron Bond on 1st base, Andres Angulo ripped a double to score Bond, and the Jackets took a 6-5 lead.

Franklin Van Gurp went 1.2 innings of scoreless baseball out of the bullpen and he handed the baseball over to Jesus Tona to get the final four outs. After getting the last out of the 8th inning, Tona allowed a leadoff double to Devlin Granberg in the 9th. It was Casas with a two-run home run to give Greenville a 7-6 lead.

The GreenJackets were not able to score a run in the 9th, and dropped the final by a final of 7-6.

Player of the Game: Jacob Gonzalez, 2-4, R, RBI

Jacob Gonzalez had a multi-hit night as he ripped a crucial double off the wall in the 4th inning. It was Gonzalez's 8th multi-hit game of the season.

Thursday's Game: 7:05 PM @ Columbia Fireflies (New York Mets), Segra Park, Columbia, South Carolina

Pitching Matchup: (COL) TBD (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs (AUG) RHP Jesus Ozoria (0-3, 8.31 ERA)

Jesus Ozoria will get the baseball for the Jackets in the series opener with Columbia. Ozoria was added to the GreenJackets roster on April 26th, and he made his United States debut in Salisbury, Maryland against the Delmarva Shorebirds on April 28th. In that debut he went four scoreless innings. Ozoria had his longest start of the season in his last outing against Rome, when he went five innings but allowed five runs. He was traded to the Giants from the Seattle Mariners for catcher Tom Murphy at the end of March this year.

