Fireflies Roster Move and Game Notes: May 28 at Charleston (Game 52)

Please note the following New York Mets minor league transactions:

- RHP Darwin Ramos transferred to advanced-A St. Lucie

- RHP Allan Winans transferred to Columbia from Brooklyn

Columbia Fireflies (19-32) vs. Charleston RiverDogs (28-23)

RHP Jose Butto (0-6, 5.36) vs. RHP Luis Gil (2-3, 2.19)

Tues., May 28, 2019 - Joe Riley Park (Charleston, SC) - First Pitch 11:05 a.m. - Game 52

LISTEN: FirefliesLiveStream.com / ColumbiaFireflies.com / TuneIn App

WATCH: MiLB.TV

LAST TIME OUT: Monday's Memorial Day matchup against Charleston was a wild one at Joe Riley Park. The two teams combined for 16 runs, 18 hits and the game featured two ties and two lead changes, but Columbia eventually fell, 9-7. The game was tied 5-5 until the RiverDogs scored four runs in the home eighth. Chase Chambers finished 2-for-3 at the plate and notched his seventh multi-hit game of the year.

HANSEL, SO HOT RIGHT NOW: Hansel Moreno smashed a two-run home run in the ninth inning on Monday. It was his third in 12 games with the Fireflies. Moreno has posted a very respectable .289 average with seven RBIs, six walks and eight runs during that time as well. The 22-year-old has bounced back nicely after hitting .124 in 27 games earlier this year for advanced-A St. Lucie.

F=m(a): Shervyen Newton is having perhaps his finest stretch at the plate this season. The 20-year-old Mets prospect singled on Monday and has now hit safely in six straight games. Not to mention he's reached safely in nine straight. Newton has eight hits over his last six games (.364, 8-for-22), that includes two doubles, a triple, a homer, three RBI, two walks and three stolen bases.

IT'S GONNA BE MAY (FOR FOUR MORE DAYS): A pair of Fireflies hitters have made major strides in the month of May. Juan Uriarte (.341) and Chandler Avant (.283) have the highest and third-highest batting averages on the team this month, respectively. Both overcame April struggles at the plate:

APRIL MAY

Chandler Avant .105 (11 GP) .283 (17-for-60), 18 GP, 9 RBI, 6 K

Juan Uriarte .100 (16 GP) .341 (14-for-41), 12 GP, 3 2B, 2 HR, 7 RBI

Both were transferred off of Columbia's roster in April only to return and bounce back in exceptional fashion (Avant: April 22-May 6 and Uriarte: April 30-May 6).

THE OTHER GUYS: Tuesday is the final game against Charleston until the second half of the season. The RiverDogs are in first place in the Southern Division and lead the second-place Rome Braves by three games with 19 games left in the first half. Charleston owns the league's second-best batting average (.252). Here are the Yankees prospects on the roster according to MLB.com:

10. RHP Roansy Contreras

13. RHP Luis Gil

14. RHP Luis Medina

15. C Josh Breaux

25. OF Josh Stowers

29. RHP Tanner Myatt

