Hagerstown Suns Game Notes

May 28, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hagerstown Suns News Release





The Suns complete a five-game set with the Shorebirds at Perdue Stadium today at 7:05 p.m. Hagerstown's RHP Ryan Tapani (2-3, 4.45 ERA) toes the rubber, while RHP Gray Fenter (3-1, 2.17 ERA).

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ANOTHER STRONG PEGUERO START WASTED: Francys Peguero did all he could from the bump, working five, two-run innings in the Suns 2-1 loss to the Shorebirds at Perdue Stadium Monday afternoon. Hagerstown (23-28) is now just 2-8 in games that Peguero (2-4) starts. That number comes despite Peguero having the lowest ERA on the team at 2.33. The righty fanned five batters in as many innings of work, while giving up just one earned run in the game. The Shorebirds (39-11) got things going early, capitalizing on a two-out error from shortstop Jose Sanchez that allowed Adam Hall to reach. With Hall aboard, Doran Turchin = banged a double to right to push Delmarva in front 1-0.

ARE THESE THINGS ON?: The bats have been stunned against the Shorebirds in this series, mustering just one hit in Saturday's game and two hits in yesterday's game. Overall, the offense is hitting just .144 (16-for-111) in the four games in this series against the Shorebirds.

BIG TIME IN THE BIG TIMES: Reliever Aaron Fletcher has been good this entire season, earning a 1.61 ERA through his first 15 appearances. He has converted his lone save opportunity this season, but the most impressive feat he has accomplished this season has been stranding inherited runners. While Suns relievers have let 40 percent of inherited runners score, after standing two more inherited runners yesterday, the Houston-product has now allowed just 16 percent (1-for-6) of inherited runners to come home. Something that has helped him accomplish that is his success against the first batter he faces. The lead-off hitter against Fletcher has made it aboard via a hit just once in 12 at-bats this season. The reliever has been especially dominant in the month of May. The lefty has a 1.29 ERA in seven appearances spanning 14 innings since the turn of the month.

HAVE YOURSELF A DAY, DAY: Chandler Day picked up the win in yesterday's game, spinning four two-hit innings without allowing a run. That was his second four inning appearance of the season. Since May 6, the Vanderbilt-product has turned a new leaf. In 10 innings, he has allowed just four hits while setting down 10 batters via the strikeout and allowing just a single earned run. It's been good enough to drop his ERA from 5.29 to 3.67 over his last three outings. During that span, his opponent's batting average has also dropped significantly from .314 to .260. In May, the righty has made five appearances and has a 2.13 ERA in 12.2 innings pitched, while holding opponents to a .221 average.

YOU WOULDN'T HAVE A MATCH BY ANY CHANCE?: Sunday, Cody Wilson found fire in his cleats as he stole four bags, two in each game, in the double header. He had a three steal game April 8 against the Lakewood BlueClaws, but these were his third and fourth multiple-steal games of the season. Wilson now sits with Greensboro's Lolo Sanchez tied for second in the league in stolen bags behind Michael Gigliotti, who has swiped 21.

RING OF FIRE: Trey Turner was activated from Extended Spring Training May 8, since then, he has appeared in three games, spinning five innings and punching out 11 batters, including the first five he faced in Friday's extra-innings win. Opponents are merely hitting .167 against him in the short time he's been in the South Atlantic League.

SUN SPOTS: Delmarva leads the Governor's Cup series 4-2 with 16 games remaining in the series this season.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 28, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.