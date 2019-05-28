Keller Makes MLB Debut with Pirates in Cincinnati

CHARLESTON, W. Va. - After being recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis Monday by the Pittsburgh Pirates before game two of their doubleheader, RHP Mitch Keller became the 85th former Power player to make his MLB debut Monday evening in Cincinnati.

The Pirates' top prospect (MLB.com) tossed four innings, surrendering six runs and striking out seven against the Reds at Great American Ball Park. However, the Cedar Rapids, Iowa, native allowed all of his runs in the first, spinning three scoreless frames in succession.

Selected by the Pirates in the second round of the 2014 MLB draft out of Xavier High School, Keller began the 2016 campaign with West Virginia after spending his first two pro years in rookie ball. During his time with the Power, Keller impressed at the top of the rotation with an 8-5 record and a 2.46 ERA through 23 starts. Keller spent the majority of the season with West Virginia and earned both Midseason and Postseason All-Star nods before an August 30 promotion to High-A Bradenton. He made one start, tossing six scoreless innings and picking up the win.

With his success in Charleston, Keller was named the SAL's Most Outstanding Pitcher in 2016, as well as Pittsburgh's Minor League Pitcher of the Year. Other honors that Keller racked up during his breakout season with West Virginia included a Baseball America Minor League All-Star and Low-A All-Star selection.

Keller continued with the Marauders in 2017, notching a 6-3 record with a 3.14 ERA en route to Midseason All-Star honors for the second straight season. Later that year, the right-hander was elevated to Double-A Altoona and was a major factor in the Curve's championship run, snaring their Postseason MVP award. In 2018, Keller split time with the Curve and Triple-A Indianapolis and was selected to participate in the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game at Nationals Park. Keller spun a 1-2-3 perfect first inning for the U.S. Team.

This season, the lefty sported a dominant 5-0 record in Indianapolis with a 3.45 ERA over nine starts before his call-up. The 23-year-old boasted a career 34-17 record with a 3.06 ERA and 499 strikeouts in 482.2 innings over 96 Minor League outings before his debut.

Keller is the eighth former Power player to make his big league debut this season, joining OFs Connor Joe and Harold Ramirez, INF Cole Tucker, LHPs Taylor Hearn and Josh Smith and RHPs Montana DuRapau and Geoff Hartlieb.

