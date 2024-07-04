Tourists Hang on to Top Drive 9-8

July 4, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







GREENVILLE- The Asheville Tourists went to Fluor Field to take on the Greenville Drive for a July 4th contest in front of over 6,000 Drive supporters. Asheville jumped out to fast start with seven runs in the second inning and held on late to beat Greenville by a final score of 9-8.

Part of the reason for the Tourists offensive success on Thursday night was the patience displayed by the hitters. Asheville worked nine walks and the reigning SAL Player of the Month, John Garcia, recorded three hits, including a big two-run double.

Anthony Sherwin went 2-for-3 with two walks and Jackson Loftin hit a solo Home Run, his fourth of the season. The Tourists pitching staff limited Greenville to only five hits in the game; however, the Drive still made the finish interesting in the bottom of the ninth. Fortunately for the Tourists, Franny Cobos was able to notch the game's final out with the tying run at second base.

Railin Perez earned the win with 2.2 innings pitched against his former organization. Perez lowered his ERA on the season to 2.48. Asheville's road set continues Friday night with a 7:05pm ET game in Greenville.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from July 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.