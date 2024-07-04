Asheville's Big Inning Downs Drive on Fourth of the July, 9-8

Bryan Gonazlez knocked his South Atlantic League lead-tying 16th homer of the season, but the Fourth of July rally fizzled out for the Greenville Drive (7-6, 33-46) as a seven-run inning for the Asheville Tourists (6-6, 34-42) boosted them to a 9-8 win Thursday.

Greenville brought the tying run to the plate in the bottom of the ninth as Miguel Ugueto was hit by a pitch and Luis Ravelo walked. After Gonzalez struck out, Ahbram Liendo walked to load the bases for Mikey Romero. Romero struckout but Miguel Bleis delivered a base knock to bring in two runs and make it 9-7. A passed ball by catcher John Garcia plated Liendo to cut the lead to one with Bleis standing at second. Jhostynxon Garcia had the chance to tie the game with a base knock but he got too much air under the ball, popping out shortstop Ryan Johnson to give Asheville the 9-8 victory.

Asheville drew first blood Thursday with a seven-run second inning, beating up on Drive starter Dalton Rogers. The Tourists loaded the bases via a walk and back-to-back singles, one a swinging bunt and the other a broken-bat flare that landed in the outfield. Jackson Loftin's soft grounder back to the mound was mishandled by Dalton Rogers who threw the ball past Ronald Rosario at home allowing Ryan Johnson and Oliver Carrillo to score and make it 2-0.

A wild pitch a batter later allowed Anthony Shwerwin to race home from third putting the Drive in a 3-0 hole with no outs. Logan Cerny walked and stole second putting two runners in scoring position before a fly out to right marked the first out of the frame.

Asheville poured it on however, as John Garcia's double to left field plated two more runs. A walk ended Rogers night as officially recorded 1 1/3 innings allowing five runs on four hits with three walks and one strikeout.

Cooper Adams, in relief of Rogers, walked the first batter he faced, boosting the lead to 6-0. Oliver Carillo grounded out to Mikey Romero allowing John Garcia to score and boost the lead to 7-0.

Greenville picked up their first hit of the ballgame in the third as Ravelo slapped a leadoff double before making it to third on a wild pitch. Romero chipped in a sac-fly to get the Drive on the board.

A wild pitch in the fourth made it 8-1 for Asheville before the Drive responded with a three-run fifth as Bryan Gonzalez knocked a two-run homer and Romero scored on a wild pitch to cut the game to 8-4. The homer marked Gonzalez's 16th of the year, tying him for the SAL lead in homers with Shawn Ross of the Greensboro Grasshoppers.

Adams tossed 3 2/3 innings allowing one run on one hit with four walks and three strikeouts. Nathan Landry tossed four innings allowing one run on a homer to Jackson Loftin to make it 9-4. Landry allowed three hits and struck out four with a walk.

Ronald Rosario cut the lead to four with a solo shot to right field, his third of the season.

The Drive return to action on Friday, July 5th at Fluor Field for game five of the six-game split series with the Tourists with first pitch slated for 7:05 p.m. The Drive hold a 3-1 lead in the series.

