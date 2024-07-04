Brooklyn Blanked by Hudson Valley, 6-0

WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. - The Brooklyn Cyclones fell at the hands of the Hudson Valley Renegades on Thursday night, by a final score of 6-0. The loss continues a trend of all four games of the home-and-home series being shutouts - two in favor of Brooklyn, and two in favor of Hudson Valley. Despite the loss, both SS Wilfredo Lara and LF Karell Paz pieced together two-hit affairs.

RHP Dakota Hawkins was tagged with the loss, dropping him to 3-3 on the campaign. The Washington State product surrendered a season-high three home runs - good for as many home runs as he's allowed across 17 appearances entering play tonight. That said, RHP Joshua Cornielly threw 2.2 scoreless relief frames following his departure.

RHP Blane Abeyta was superb for the Renegades, tossing six scoreless innings, while giving up only four hits. RHPs Matt Keating (2.0 IP) and RHP Cole Ayers (1.0) completed the contest.

Hudson Valley did not take very long to get the scoring underway. After consecutive doubles put runners on second and third with one out, DH Omar Martinez slugged a three-run home run to right field to put the Renegades on top, and give them a lead they would not relinquish.

Brooklyn had a prime opportunity to answer in the second inning when Lara and 2B Junior Tilien were each plunked to start off the frame. Despite having two on with nobody out, Abeyta would sit down the next three to escape the jam.

Hudson Valley tacked on another in the third, also courtesy of the long ball. With the bases empty and one out, C Antonio Gomez clubbed his second home run of the campaign at High-A, making it a 4-0 contest.

The Yankees High-A affiliate scratched across another in the fifth. With men on the corners and nobody out, Gomez grounded into a 6-4-3 double play, scoring RF Jace Avina from third to balloon the 'Gades lead to 5-0.

The final blow came on a 1B Kiko Romero solo home run in the sixth, also allowed by Hawkins. Brooklyn was unable to muster a response the rest of the way.

Brooklyn is back in action on the road against the Renegades on Friday night at 7:05 p.m. RHP Douglas Orellana (0-1, 1.67 ERA) is expected to take the ball for Brooklyn. He'll oppose Hudson Valley's RHP Cam Schlittler (3-2, 2.44 ERA).

