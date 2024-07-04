Grasshoppers Take 8-4 Win Over the IronBirds on July 4th

July 4, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release







GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers defeat the Aberdeen IronBirds, 8-4 on Thursday, July 4. Greensboro improved to 11-2 on the second half of the season while the IronBirds fell to 7-6. Both teams recorded seven hits while the Grasshoppers had three mishaps.

Infielder Termarr Johnson led Grasshoppers offense as he went 2-3 with a home run, three RBI, and two runs scored. Hits for Greensboro were also tallied by Mitch Jebb, Shawn Ross, Nick Cimillo, P.J. Hilson, and Kalae Harrison.

Leading at the dish for the IronBirds was outfielder Douglas Hodo as he went 2-4 with a home run, two RBI, and one run scored. Outfielder Luis Valdez followed close behind as he went 2-3 with a triple and two runs scored. Hits for Aberdeen were also recorded by Creed Willems, Carter Young, and Jalen Vasquez.

Starting on the mound for Greensboro was righthanded pitcher Hunter Barco as he tallied five strikeouts and gave up four hits and three earned runs on five innings of work. Barco recorded the win for the Grasshoppers and improved to 4-1 on the season.

Starting on the mound for Aberdeen was Portes as he tallied five strikeouts and gave up three hits, five earned runs, and two free bases on 2.2 innings of work. Portes took the loss for the IronBirds and fell to 4-2 on the season.

The Grasshoppers continue its series against the Aberdeen IronBirds at First National Bank Field, tomorrow, Friday July 5, at 6:30 PM. To purchase tickets to any Greensboro Grasshoppers game, visit www.gsohoppers.com or call our front office at (336)-268-2255.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from July 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.