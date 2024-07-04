Renegades Take 6-0 Win Over Cyclones

July 4, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - In front of a record-breaking crowd of 6,176 at Heritage Financial Park on the Independence Day, the Hudson Valley Renegades earned a dominant 6-0 win over the Brooklyn Cyclones.

Blane Abeyta was stellar in his first home game with the Renegades since 2022. The right-hander tossed six scoreless innings allowing just four hits and struck out five without walking a batter. Abeyta (1-1) earned his fourth quality start of the season and first with the Renegades. The Cyclones were 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position against Abeyta.

Hudson Valley brought eight batters to the plate in the first against Cyclones starter Dakota Hawkins (3-3). Roc Riggio led off the frame with his 16th double of the season, and a Jared Serna bloop double moved Riggio to third. A three-run homer by Omar Martinez put the Renegades in front 3-0. Martinez was 2-for-4 with a home run, is ninth of the season, and three RBIs.

Antonio Gomez launched a solo home run to left in the third to extend the lead to 4-0. It was the Renegades catcher's second home run in five games since returning from the Injured List.

In the fifth, Jace Avina led off with a single and advanced to third on a Martinez base knock. Avina then scored on an Gomez double play groundout to put the Renegades in front 5-0.

Kiko Romero hit the third Renegades long ball of the game in the sixth, a solo shot to push the Hudson Valley advantage to 6-0. The home run was Romero's first since May 17 vs Jersey Shore.

Matt Keating and Cole Ayers combined for three scoreless innings in relief of Abeyta to close out a shutout win. The Renegades bullpen has the best ERA in High-A at 3.25.

POSTGAME NOTES: The attendance on Thursday night surpassed the previous Heritage Financial Park record of 5,619, set earlier this year on May 15 at an Education Day game against the Jersey Shore BlueClaws... After recording just six hits combined in their last two games, Hudson Valley notched 11 hits against Cyclones pitching... All four games of this series have resulted in shutouts, with each team throwing two.

The Renegades and Cyclones continue their series on Friday night at Heritage Financial Park. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m., with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 6:45 on the Renegades Baseball Network. RHP Cam Schlittler (3-2, 2.44) will start for the Renegades, while RHP Douglas Orellana (0-1, 1.67) will serve as the opener for the Cyclones.

Renegades Record:

40-37, 7-5

