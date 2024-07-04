Claws Roll 15-3 on the 4th at Sold-Out Shoretown Ballpark

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Aidan Miller homered in the first while Jean Cabrera threw six hitless innings as Jersey Shore rolled to a 15-3 win over Wilmington on Thursday night at ShoreTown Ballpark.

The BlueClaws (5-8/43-36) have now won back-to-back games after losing eight of their previous nine.

Miller homered on the first pitch of the bottom of the first inning, his second as a BlueClaw, to put Jersey Shore up 1-0. After Justin Crawford singled and advanced to second on an error, he scored on a base hit by Hendry Mendez for a 2-0 lead.

After Troy Schreffler hit a SAC fly in the second inning, the BlueClaws exploded for five runs in the bottom of the third. Mendez singled in two more before Jordan Dissin added an RBI single, Zach Arnold added an RBI single, and Troy Schreffler drove in a run with a fielder's choice groundout.

The BlueClaws tacked on two more in the fifth on a two-run single from Zach Arnold.

Meanwhile, starter Jean Cabrera (5-4) did not allow a hit over six scoreless innings. He struck out 10 and finished six frames for the team-best seventh time this season.

Wilmington got their first three hits, and two runs, in the seventh off Danny Wilkinson. Joe Naranjo, Matt Suggs and TJ White had three straight doubles.

Jersey Shore then exploded for five more runs in the seventh, including an RBI single from Keaton Anthony.

All told, Hendry Mendez led the way with four hits and four RBIs. Zach Arnold had three hits and three RBIs. Justin Crawford had three hits and scored three times. Emaarion Boyd and Jordan Dissin had two hits apiece.

The teams continue their series on Friday night at 7:05 pm. RHP George Klassen starts for the BlueClaws.

