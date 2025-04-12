Tourists Fall in Game 1

April 12, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







ASHEVILLE, NC - Resuming action from Thursday night's suspended contest, the Asheville Tourists fell to the Greenville Drive in Game 1 of a twin bill Saturday at McCormick Field 5-0.

The Tourists (2-4) were held to three hits and struck out 17 times in the early game. Jumping ahead on Thursday night, the Drive (3-3) scored first in the opening frame to make it 1-0.

They added two in the third before the weather shut the contest down. Resuming play today, the Greenville bats kept momentum going and plated runs in the seventh and eighth innings, including a home run.

Game 2 will begin at 6:05 p.m. ET. The Tourists look to rebound with that bats and even the series, currently trailing two games to one.

