Spartanburgers Split Twin Bill with Blue Rocks

April 12, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

WILMINGTON, De. - After a rainout on Friday and snow on Saturday morning, the Spartanburgers and Blue Rocks buckled down for 14 innings - two seven-inning games - in freezing temperatures Saturday evening. Hub City took a low scoring game one, 3-1, but fell in the second, 6-0.

In game one, designated hitter Keith Jones knocked the go-ahead double for the Spartanburgers. The two-bagger was the only extra-base hit Hub City managed throughout the two games, but it came at the most crucial time. With two outs, in a two-ball, two-strike count, Jones pulled a sinker from Wilmington righty Bubba Hall (L, 0-1) down the right field line to plate Casey Cook and Quincy Scott, who pinch-ran for Arturo Disla.

David Davalillo started game one for the Spartanburgers. The righty allowed one run through 3 1/3 innings and struck out six. Wilian Bormie (W, 1-1) tossed 2 2/3 scoreless and fanned two; Joey Danielson (S, 1) closed the door on the 3-1 victory.

Wilmington scored its only run on a T.J. White single, which plated Murphy Stehly. The Spartanburgers punched back in the top of the fifth against Blue Rocks starter Riley Cornelio. Jones started off the inning with a single, stole second, advanced to third on a base hit from Danyer Cueva and scored on a Dylan Dreiling sac fly to tie the game at 1-1.

An inning later, a Cook walk and a throwing error on a Disla grounder set the table for Jones, whose blistering line drive gave the Spartanburgers a lead they would not relinquish in the seven-inning contest.

Both Blue Rocks starting pitchers were very effective. Cornelio struck out 10 through five frames. In game two, left-hander Jackson Kent (W, 1-1) faced the minimum (15 batters) and struck out nine in five innings.

Spartanburgers starter D.J. McCarty matched Kent through the first three stanzas, striking out five, but was knocked around in the fourth, ceding five runs, four of which were earned, on four hits. Hub City also committed three errors in the bottom of the fourth.

The Spartanburgers offense, dormant for most of game two, launched one last push in the top of the seventh, but stranded runners on first and second. Disla, Malcolm Moore and Anthony Gutierrez had Hub City's only hits. Gutierrez had a six-game hit streak snapped in game one.

The final game of six between the Spartanburgers and Blue Rocks is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. Sunday. Hub City calls on right-hander Jose Gonzalez (0-0, 0.00 ERA) to oppose Wilmington righty Travis Sthele (0-0, 1.80 ERA). The Spartanburgers head home Monday before Opening Night Tuesday at Fifth Third Park against the Bowling Green Hot Rods.

