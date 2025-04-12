Hot Rods Surrender Late Lead, Fall 4-3 to Rome

Bowling Green, Kentucky - The Bowling Green Hot Rods (4-4) pitching staff struck out 12 batters but dropped the penultimate game of the series to the Rome Emperors (4-4), falling 4-3 on Saturday at Bowling Green Ballpark in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Bowling Green plated the first run of the game in the bottom of the first against Rome starter Didier Fuentes. Aidan Smith led off with an infield single and advanced to second on an Émilien Pitre hit by pitch. Smith advanced to third on a Mac Horvath flyout and scored on a Noah Myers sacrifice fly, giving the Hot Rods a 1-0 lead.

The Emperors countered with two runs in the fourth against Hot Rods starter Gary Gill Hill. Patrick Clohisy crushed a leadoff homer to right to level the score at 1-1. Justin Janas singled, moved to third on a Bryson Horne single and scored on a Horvath throwing error to give Rome the lead, 2-1.

Bowling Green retook the lead with two runs in the fifth with Fuentes still on the bump. Bryan Broecker earned a leadoff walk and moved to second on a Raudelis Martinez sacrifice bunt. Smith tripled to left to tie the game at 2-2 and scored on a Pitre sacrifice fly to put the Hot Rods ahead, 3-2.

Rome's Lizandro Espinoza evened the score at 3-3 on a solo shot to left field off Bowling Green reliever TJ Fondtain. The Emperors took a 4-3 lead in the top of the ninth courtesy of four walks from Hot Rods reliever Jack Snyder, with the final free pass plating Jace Grady from third with Clohisy drawing the go-ahead walk. Bowling Green went down in order in the bottom of the ninth, ending the game with a 4-3 Rome win.

Rob Griswold (1-0) earned the win, hurling 1.1 innings while allowing no hits and striking out one. Snyder (0-1) took the loss, allowing one run on four walks with two punchouts over 0.2 innings. Samuel Strickland (1) notched his first save of the season, recording the final two outs.

The Hot Rods look for a series split as they face Rome at 1:05PM CT on Sunday in Bowling Green. The Hot Rods will send out RHP Santiago Suarez (0-0, 8.10) against Emperors LHP Adam Maier (0-1, 9.00).

