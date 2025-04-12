Lopez's Big Homer Gives Claws DH Split

April 12, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Eduardo Lopez hit a three run home run to cap a five run fifth inning as the BlueClaws rallied to top Aberdeen 8-7 after the IronBirds took the opener 12-3.

Game One (Aberdeen 12-3)

Aberdeen scored four times in the second including three on a home run from Anderson De Los Santos. BlueClaws starter Alex McFarlane was charged with all seven runs in 2.2 innings, allowing six hits and striking out three.

The BlueClaws got a 2-run single from Jordan Dissin in the bottom of the sixth inning and scored a run on a throwing error in the bottom of the sixth.

The IronBirds tacked on a few more in the seventh on a three run double from Ethan Anderson.

Aberdeen starter Michael Forrett gave up one hit over five scoreless innings while fanning three to earn the win.

Game Two (Jersey Shore 8-7)

Eduardo Lopez hit a three run home run in the bottom of the fifth to put the BlueClaws up 8-7, capping a five run inning. Trailing 7-3, Jersey Shore plated two runs on a groundout from Bryan Rincon and single from Carson DeMartini before Lopez's first home run of the year.

Dylan Campbell opened the scoring with an RBI single in the first inning on which two runs scored with the help of an error. Campbell then scored on a groundout from Eduardo Lopez.

Aberdeen responded with four in the second off Mavis Graves. Three scored on a three-run double from Luis Valdez. Only two of the four runs were earned because of two BlueClaws errors.

Aberdeen tacked on two more in the fifth off Ethan Chenault before the BlueClaws late rally to take the lead.

Tommy McCollum got the last four outs for the save.

Aaron Combs starts for the BlueClaws in the Sunday series finale at 1:05 pm.

