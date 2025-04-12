Hot Rods Game Notes

April 12, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Last Time Out.... The Hot Rods snapped their streak of back-to-back losses with a 6-0 victory over the Rome Emperors on Friday. Garrett Edwards worked through 4.0 hitless innings, giving way to the bullpen who allowed just two hits the rest of the way. Rome didn't record its first hit until the seventh inning, while the Bowling Green offense mustered six runs on six hits with some impressive baserunning to lock up a 6-0 victory.

Polarizing Performances.... Over their first seven games, the Hot Rods have only had one game decided by one run. The 3-2 win over the Greenville Drive on April 5 was the only of its kind this season. The other six games this year have been decided by four runs or more, with the Hot Rods going 3-3 over those big offensive games.

Amazing Arms.... The Bowling Green pitching staff had its best game of the season in the 6-0 win over Rome on Friday. Garrett Edwards had a shaky start, walking four and hitting one batter, but he used four strikeouts and some solid defensive plays to settle down. The bullpen, including Drew Dowd, Dylan Lesko, and Gerlin Rosario, allowed just two hits the rest of the way. The three relievers combined for seven strikeouts, boosting the bullpen K/9 up to 15.32.

Stealing Success.... After a record-shattering 262-steal season from the 2024 squad, the 2025 team showed its speed on Friday. The Hot Rods stole six bases in their 6-0 win against the Emperors. This ties them for the third-most steals in a single game in franchise history. There have been 19 games with six or more steals in team history, with the 2013 and 2021 teams setting the record with eight steals in a game.

Battle on the Bump.... RHP Gary Gill Hill, the Tampa Bay Rays No. 12 prospect gets his second nod of the season on Saturday. He went 4.0 solid innings in a weather-shortened game in Greenville last Saturday. He will be facing Rome RHP Didier Fuentes, who is currently ranked as the Atlanta Braves No. 11 prospect.

