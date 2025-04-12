Renegades Split with Brooklyn Saturday

Brooklyn, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades and Brooklyn Cyclones split a doubleheader on Saturday afternoon at Maimonides Park. The Renegades earned a 2-0 shutout victory in game one of the doubleheader, but fell to the Cyclones 2-1 in game two.

In game one, both teams were scoreless through five innings with four hits each. The Renegades and Cyclones combined to go 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position during that stretch.

Kyle Carr put together another strong start, allowing just two hits across four scoreless innings. In two starts, the southpaw has been charged with just one run in 8.2 frames.

The Renegades broke the scoreless tie in the sixth. George Lombard Jr. led off with a single, and consecutive walks to Jackson Castillo and Jace Avina loaded the bases. Omar Martinez then drew a third straight walk issued by Brendan Girton (0-1), forcing home Lombard Jr. and making it 1-0 Hudson Valley.

In the sixth, Brooklyn threatened by loading the bases with two outs against Chris Kean (1-0), but Cole Ayers entered the game and struck out Boston Baro to keep the Renegades in front.

Brendan Jones reached on a two-out bunt single in the seventh. Lombard Jr. then hit a groundball to the shortstop Baro, who threw wildly to second base in an attempt to force out Jones, allowing Jones to score all the way from first and make it 2-0.

Ayers pitched a scoreless ninth inning to earn his first save of the season.

In game two neither team scored until the third, when the Cyclones struck for two runs. Jacob Reimer and Chris Suero earned consecutive walks against Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz (0-1), before Ronald Hernandez was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Nick Roselli then notched a two-run single, scoring Reimer and Suero to make it 2-0 Cyclones.

The Renegades cut the lead to 2-1 in the seventh but could not tie the game. Coby Morales tripled, before three consecutive walks to Tomas Frick, Anthony Hall, and Avina forced home a run. However, Castillo grounded into a game-ending double play with the bases loaded, as Brooklyn held on for a 2-1 win.

Hudson Valley concludes their series with Brooklyn on Sunday at 2:00 p.m., with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 1:45 on the Renegades Baseball Network. RHP Bryce Cunningham (1-0, 3.60) makes his second professional start, while RHP R.J. Gordon (0-0, 4.15) makes his second start of the week for Brooklyn.

The Renegades return to Heritage Financial Park next week to face the Wilmington Blue Rocks for six games. An exciting set of promotions includes Hoops and Sneakerheads Night on Thursday, April 17, Teacher Appreciation Night on Friday, April 18 with a postgame fireworks show, and Pickleball Night on April 19 with a Renegades Pickleball Paddle giveaway for the first 1,000 fans! Tickets are available at hvrenegades.com/tickets or by calling (845) 838-0094.

