Tourists Drop Second Straight in Road Trip Opener

April 11, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Asheville Tourists News Release





HAGERSTOWN - The Asheville Tourists jumped out to a first inning lead for the second time in as many games; however, the lead was quickly erased and Asheville fell in their road trip opener to the Hagerstown Suns 8-2.

Hagerstown countered a first inning sacrifice fly by Willie MacIver by scoring five runs in the bottom of the first. They tied the game on a bases loaded walk. A pair of doubles and an RBI groundout completed the big frame for the home team.

Shelby Lackey settled in after the rocky first and sat down seven in a row. Lackey allowed only one hit over his next three innings. PJ Poulin tossed the next three frames for the Tourists and struck out five. The Suns were able to plate a pair in the sixth.

MacIver struck again for Asheville in the top of the eighth. The catcher laced an RBI double into the left-field corner that plated Grant Lavigne. MacIver has driven in all five of Asheville's runs over the past two games.

Mike Nikorak worked the bottom of the eighth and the Suns managed an unearned run off the hard-throwing righty. Asheville will attempt to bounce back on Friday night with game two in Hagerstown set for 6:05pm.

